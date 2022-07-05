Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 17,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.