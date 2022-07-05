Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $32,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.