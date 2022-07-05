Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

