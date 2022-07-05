Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.