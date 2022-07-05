Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.