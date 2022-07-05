Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

WFC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

