Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 206,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,544,090. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

