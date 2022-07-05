Wells Financial Advisors INC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,470. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

