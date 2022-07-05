Wells Financial Advisors INC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. 136,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.