Wells Financial Advisors INC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,177. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.