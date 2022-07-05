Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

