Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

