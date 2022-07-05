WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 40,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

