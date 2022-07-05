Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

WIPKF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.