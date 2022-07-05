WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.20

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 2231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 288,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

