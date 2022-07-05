WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.66. Approximately 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after buying an additional 496,130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 446,277.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 334,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,494,000 after buying an additional 333,074 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,022,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.