Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.06.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of WIX opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

