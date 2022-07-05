Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.06.
WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of WIX opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
