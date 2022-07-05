Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,375.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.32) to GBX 2,700 ($32.70) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,700 ($32.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($65.39) to GBX 5,300 ($64.18) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.07) to GBX 3,700 ($44.81) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

WZZZY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

