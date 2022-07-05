WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 945 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,618,000 after purchasing an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,517,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4,966.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 17,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,723. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

