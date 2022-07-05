WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

