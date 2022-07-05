Xion Finance (XGT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,078.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $40,962.00 and $1,078.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00145538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00867994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00095504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

