Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €51.00 ($53.13).
OTCMKTS:XIORF opened at 44.48 on Friday. Xior Student Housing has a 12-month low of 44.48 and a 12-month high of 44.48.
About Xior Student Housing (Get Rating)
