Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €51.00 ($53.13).

OTCMKTS:XIORF opened at 44.48 on Friday. Xior Student Housing has a 12-month low of 44.48 and a 12-month high of 44.48.

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

