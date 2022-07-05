XRP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $15.25 billion and $1.08 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00144705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.01034242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.