Yellow Road Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,646.46 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $36,646.46 and $66.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

