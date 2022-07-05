ZClassic Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $374,034.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00287503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00079072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003716 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

