Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $27.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.