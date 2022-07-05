Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0378

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $491.25 million and $213.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00296141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.52 or 0.02194290 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006471 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,296,498,736 coins and its circulating supply is 13,005,031,583 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

