Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 345,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 9,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,055. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

