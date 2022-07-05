Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 28,000 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $503,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $855,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $201,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 107,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

