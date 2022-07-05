Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Navigator as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NVGS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,578. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.