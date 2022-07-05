Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 18,247 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 174,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

