Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 51,930 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,930 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,801. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $970.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

