Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 365,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,140,014. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

