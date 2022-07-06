12,122 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Spotify Technology comprises 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 4,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.