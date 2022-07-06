1,305,079 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

