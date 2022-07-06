13,677 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,306,262 shares of company stock worth $86,081,592 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.62. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.