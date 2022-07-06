15,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.