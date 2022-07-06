182,180 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

