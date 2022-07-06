1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $24,579.89 and approximately $40,385.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 887.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.61 or 0.09920960 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00133752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00094913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016579 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

