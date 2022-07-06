27,948 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,396. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

