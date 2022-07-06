2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $237,773.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $343,178.57 and $237,773.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 891.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

