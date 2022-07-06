2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

2U stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in 2U by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

