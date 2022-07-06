3,218 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

