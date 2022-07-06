3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.91. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

