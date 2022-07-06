43,400 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

