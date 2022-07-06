4,600 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.