5,961 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 154,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

