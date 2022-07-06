6,100 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

