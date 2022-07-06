8PAY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,613.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $490,879.11 and $78,613.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,044.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.85 or 0.09579601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00135431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00100033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016354 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.