Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.87. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

