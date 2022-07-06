Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.87. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
